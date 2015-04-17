(Adds French disappointment with British move on Asian bank)
By Randall Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 17 Britain favors the eventual
inclusion of the Chinese yuan in the International Monetary
Fund's SDR basket of currencies, finance minister George Osborne
said on Friday, saying it was important to include emerging
powers in the world system.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, however, voiced
disappointment with Britain's surprise decision last month to
join the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
on its own, instead of taking a joint Western approach on the
issue.
The internationalization of the yuan and the
creation of the AIIB are part of China's efforts to take a more
dominant role in global finance, and advanced economies have not
been in total agreement on how to respond.
"I think our approach to China is one that reflects the very
best of British values, which is we want to involve and include
important emerging powers in the world system, and I don't think
it's sensible to shut important economies ... out from the
institutions of the world," Osborne told reporters during the
spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.
Britain was the first member of the Group of Seven (G7)
leading industrialized countries to announce its intention to
join the AIIB, about which the United States and Japan have
expressed reservations.
A reporter asked Sapin on Friday if he was surprised and
disappointed by the British decision to go it alone, which he
said went contrary to G7 intentions.
"Surprised? No. Disappointed? Yes, because what we had
decided to do was to look at this question together and to act
together if possible. That's what we did at the level of the
euro zone," he said. "Britain chose a different route."
In the end, the other three European G7 members, France,
Germany and Italy, quickly followed suit, and G7 member Canada
then announced it was actively considering joining.
Sapin said France decided to take part "because it's
interesting," adding that it was imposing conditions on
governance, anti-corruption and other issues.
A British official, speaking on condition of anonymity, took
issue with the idea that Britain had broken ranks with the G7,
saying it had made clear its intentions to get in on the ground
floor of the new multilateral bank.
Referring to the AIIB, Osborne said Britain was focused on
"helping to ensure that ... new institutions operate on the
principles of transparency and integrity, that we like to see in
all international organizations."
The yuan, also known as the renminbi, will be considered by
the IMF later this year for inclusion in its Special Drawing
Rights (SDR) basket of currencies.
"That is something that's under discussion now, and clearly
at some point it will be sensible, as part of the
internationalization of the renminbi, to see the renminbi come
into the basket," Osborne said.
"The UK has been at the forefront of trying to encourage the
internationalization of the renminbi, and London has become the
preeminent Western center for renminbi issuance," he said.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul
Simao)