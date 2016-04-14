WASHINGTON, April 14 China's central bank does
not want to see a big overshoot in the yuan exchange rate and
believes the world's second-largest economy is in robust shape,
based on its view of first-quarter numbers.
Yi Gang, Deputy Governor at the People's Bank of China, told
a panel in Washington on the sidelines of the International
Monetary Fund meetings that the yuan was near equilibrium value.
The pace of growth in China is a central concern for the
world economy and first-quarter growth data will be issued on
April 15. Yi said he was confident the economy would grow 6.5-7
percent this year, roughly in line with IMF forecasts.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by David Chance and Andrea
Ricci)