Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
WASHINGTON, April 17 For highlights of remarks by finance ministers, central bankers and other top officials gathering in Washington on Friday for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, see. (Compiled by Reuters' IMF/G20 team)
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Banking Federation wants European Union and British negotiators to provide clarity on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, after London triggered the process on Wednesday, so that banks can continue to finance the economy.