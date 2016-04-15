WASHINGTON, April 15 The Group of 20 major economies on Friday reiterated earlier pledges to refrain from using exchange rates for competitive advantage and warned of a possible shock to global growth if Britain left the European Union, Bloomberg News reported, citing a draft communique.

"We reaffirm our previous exchange-rate commitments, including that we will refrain from competitive devaluations and we will not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes," Bloomberg quoted the draft communique as saying. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)