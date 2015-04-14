WASHINGTON, April 14 The fall in the Russian
rouble will not offset the negative factors dragging on the
country's growth, including financial sanctions and lower oil
prices, the IMF's chief economist said on Tuesday.
"We are very skeptical," IMF's Olivier Blanchard said, in
response to a question on whether the Fund was underestimating
Russia's growth. "Because we think that the Russian economy is
subject to many other problems than just that."
The IMF expects Russia's economy to contract 3.8 percent
this year, and 1.1 percent in 2016.
