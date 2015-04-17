WASHINGTON, April 17 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday the U.S. Federal Reserve was doing a better job of communicating its policy intentions, adding that doing so was important for the global economy.

"I think there is a broad consensus that the Federal Reserve is doing a much better job of communicating what future policies could be," Babacan told reporters following a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

"Clear communication is very important not just only for the U.S. economy, but globally because of the possible spillover, spillback effects." (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)