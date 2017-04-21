WASHINGTON, April 21 The presidential election
in France where a first round takes place this weekend poses a
risk to the global economy, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Friday.
French voters elect a president in a two-round vote on April
23 and May 7. Opinion polls have for months forecast that
far-right leader Marine Le Pen would make it through to the
run-off, but then lose in the final stage.
National Front leader Le Pen is campaigning on a platform of
taking France out of the European Union and the euro. Far-left
politician Jean-Luc Melenchon has also held out the possibility
of a Frexit.
"It is no secret that we will not be cheering madly should
Sunday's result produce a second round between Le Pen and
Melenchon," Schaeuble said. "Political movements also belong to
geo-political risks. I have big confidence in the republican
rationality of the French".
Speaking on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund
meetings in Washington, Schaeuble also said he expected G20
leaders to find a "non-confrontational" solution to trade issues
when they meet in Hamburg in the summer.
The United States has criticized Germany's large trade
surplus and threatened to shrink U.S. trade deficits with
potential measures to restrict imports.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Andrea Shalal)