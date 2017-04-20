(Adds Schaeuble quotes)
WASHINGTON, April 20 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday it would be possible to
develop the euro zone's European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
rescue fund into a European monetary fund soon.
Asked if this would be possible in the short term, Schaeuble
replied: "Yes, I think so."
Speaking on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund
meetings in Washington, he also said any new aid programmes for
euro zone countries should be without the international lender
and so under European auspices.
He added that it was not realistic to take further steps
towards European Union integration at this point and that after
Britain's vote to leave the bloc its remaining members must be
ready to form "coalitions of the willing".
"Given the current situation, it is not realistic to think
that we can take further steps towards deepening European
integration at the moment," Schaeuble said.
"We need to respond to urgent questions in a way that is
visibly European, and we need to find European solutions to
acute problems," he added. "We need flexible speeds, variable
groupings of countries, 'coalitions of the willing', whatever
you want to call it in a particular situation."
German officials have said Schaeuble and his delegation will
stress the importance of globalisation and free trade for growth
at G20 talks in Washington this week, as well as the need for
reforms to increase resilience against future
shocks.
Officials from the group of the world's 20 biggest economies
are meeting on the sidelines of the bi-annual conference of the
IMF and the World Bank in Washington, which is from Thursday
until Sunday.
Schaeuble said central banks had done plenty to support
economies.
"There is no lack of debt in the world, and no lack of
central bank liquidity," he said. "There is, however, a lack of
productivity and competitiveness in many countries because the
necessary reforms have not been carried out."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Joseph Nasr and Catherine Evans)