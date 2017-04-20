WASHINGTON, April 20 It would not be a bad idea for the European Central Bank and other central banks to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's example and change course away from an ultra-accommodative monetary policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

Speaking on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, Schaeuble said on Thursday that ultra-loose monetary policies could raise the risks of new financial crises taking hold rather than reducing the risks.

