UPDATE 1-China stands pat on rates after Fed lifts benchmark
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
WASHINGTON, April 20 It would not be a bad idea for the European Central Bank and other central banks to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's example and change course away from an ultra-accommodative monetary policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
Speaking on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, Schaeuble said on Thursday that ultra-loose monetary policies could raise the risks of new financial crises taking hold rather than reducing the risks.
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment