WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday said time is of the essence for Greece to agree to a comprehensive set of reforms, a Treasury official said.

Lew made the comments in a meeting with Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who Lew encouraged to keep working with Greece, the official said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)