WASHINGTON, April 16 The following are
highlights of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank
meetings on Thursday in Washington, where finance ministers,
central bankers and other top officials are gathering.
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE ON POSSIBLE GREEK
PAYMENT DELAYS
"Payment delays have not been granted by the board of the
IMF in the last 30 years. And it was eventually granted to a
couple of developing countries, and that payment delay was
actually not followed by productive results.
"So while ... all options are available to all countries, it
is clearly not a course of action that would actually fit or be
recommendable in the current situation. We have never had an
advanced economy asking for payment delays. Payment delays are
actually analyzed as additional financing granted to that
country, and additional financing means additional contributions
by the international community, some of which are in (a) much
dearer situation than the country actually eventually seeking
those delays."
ON ADVICE FOR GREECE
"You know, my advice has not changed. My advice is to get on
with the work. ... The objective that we all pursue is to
actually restore the stability of the Greek economy, but it is
not done by a political, last-minute accord.
"It is done by actually looking at measures, committing to
reforms, measuring what the outcome will be. It is the tedious
work of finance ministers, wherever they are, and the lenders.
"So, certainly what I hope that we can continue doing at a
faster pace and certainly more in-depth is precisely that
exercise."
ON FED RATE RISE
"What I'm certain is that (Chair) Yellen is going to be very
attentive, very careful. She will explain to all what she's
doing, how she's doing it, when she's doing it. And I think
she's given us a lot of signals as to what she will read... So
it's not going to come as a surprise.
"It will create some disruption, because there will be
capital flows, certainly. But I don't think we will have capital
flows moving as much as took place back at the 'tapering
tantrum' moment in May-June 2013. I think countries and central
bankers have learned a lesson (from) that point."
ON THE AIIB
"The Asian Infrastructure Investment bank is ... the new kid
on the block to actually respond to a massive need that is out
there, which is infrastructure financing. People are talking not
billions, they're talking trillions needed to finance
infrastructure in Asia.
"So if that institution is there to finance vital needs,
that will push growth... and we can cooperate. If we can work
together, that is excellent news. We are ourselves very
supportive of this prospect, and we will happily cooperate and
contribute to the extent helpful to this new institution."
ON AIIB SPURRING U.S. TO RATIFY IMF REFORMS
"Where I think the United States can certainly deliver is on
the quota and governance reform of the IMF.... And one of (the
IMF's) raison d'etre is this legitimacy rooted in the good
representativeness of the global economy. And we cannot live
with an IMF of 10 years ago, when the world has changed so
much...
"If the U.S. does not deliver on the reform, that it so much
wanted back in 2010, then we run the risk of seeing other AIIB
and others that will eventually offer an alternative to existing
institutions, and that would be a very sad development."
ON POSSIBLE INCLUSION OF YUAN IN SDR BASKET
"The Chinese authorities know quite well what is desirable,
what needs to be changed and improved in the monetary policy and
in the financial sector in China."
"And I believe what the Chinese authorities have actually
indicated ... will naturally be conducive to an assessment of
whether or not the RMB (renminbi) is freely usable, which is as
you know one of the key criteria."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER YANIS VAROUFAKIS ON ALLEGEDLY BEING
REBUFFED IN MEETING WITH IMF'S LAGARDE
"There was no rebuff by Madame Lagarde. You are very badly
informed. We had an excellent conversation."
ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH EUROPE
"We are going to compromise, compromise, compromise, without
being compromised."
ON WHETHER APPROVAL BY GREECE'S PARLIAMENT OF AN EVENTUAL
DEAL IS ASSURED
"If we reach an agreement, it will be approved by
Parliament."
ON FRUSTRATION THAT EVERYTHING HAS TO BE ON THE TABLE AT
ONCE, IN NEGOTIATIONS:
"My fear is that when you discuss everything, you're
discussing about much."
COMMUNIQUE BY G24 GROUP OF DEVELOPING COUNTRIES
"We are concerned about potential spillover effects on EMDCs
(emerging markets and developing countries) from monetary policy
normalization in the U.S. and divergent monetary policies among
advanced economies, with potential for increased exchange rate
and capital flow volatility."
RUSSIA'S FINANCE MINISTER ANTON SILUANOV ON ITS HOLDING OF
$3 BILLION OF UKRAINE'S DEBT
"We're not going to agree to any restructuring... We will
wait for Ukraine to fulfill its obligations. If not, we will
seek arbitration."
ON THE MEETING OF BRICS MINISTERS
"We were united in opinion that growth is relatively
fragile; that growth is based first of all on growth in the
United States and Great Britain. This has to do with the
monetary factors of this growth."
"We agreed on the course of action to create the BRICS bank.
In July there will be a summit of our leaders, and the bank has
to be launched before then."
RUSSIAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR NABIULLINA ON THE ROUBLE
"More or less it (the ruble) is in a balanced position,
though even this balance is quite dynamic, because it depends on
how the economic situation develops and the balance of
payments."
"From the perspective of inflation, of course for us the
strengthening of the dollar is a positive, as far as lowering
inflation.
"So the ruble appreciation, all else being equal - if there
will be no new significant negative factors - will allow us to
lower our key interest rate."
ON THE BRICS BANK VERSUS THE AIIB
"These are not alternatives. They rather complement each
other. I don't think there's less energy (around the BRICS
bank), we didn't feel that. To the contrary, all the
representatives of all the countries were very motivated to
reach speedy practical results."
BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE
Prepared statement to International Monetary and Financial
Committee:
"The global recovery remains weak and uneven, with
geopolitical and financial risks increasing. Further progress by
policymakers is necessary to deliver a strong and sustainable
global recovery."
"Accommodative monetary policy to support demand continues
to be important. However, low-for-long monetary policy could
generate financial stability risks and the use of appropriate
macroprudential tools is also necessary to guard against these
risks."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE ON HIGH DEBT
LEVELS IN GLOBAL ECONOMY
"Debt levels in the global economy continue to give cause
for concern ... In China, debt has nearly quadrupled since 2007"
"China's growth appears to be built on debt, driven by a
real estate boom and shadow banks."
ON AIIB
"We are discussing things not only among the countries (of
G7) who are willing to join, but also with the USA and Japan and
also Australia."
ON MONETARY AND FISCAL POLICY
"As the acute crisis has passed, continued expansionary
monetary and fiscal policies do not provide permanent solutions,
but rather the negative side-effects start to prevail".
"Priority must be given to a solid and stability-oriented
fiscal policy, and structural reforms that facilitate a
substantial increase of potential growth."
ON RISKS IN FINANCIAL SECTOR
"Risks for stability have increased as the adverse impact of
key developments such as the U.S. dollar appreciation and lower
commodity prices is concentrated on particular sectors and
economies."
"Monetary policy normalization in the U.S. will test the
resilience of the financial sector."
ON IMF QUOTAS AND GOVERNANCE
"We welcome that the IMF has started discussions on possible
interim steps to achieve a meaningful progress towards the
results of the pending 2010 reforms."
"Such steps, however, should not be seen as a substitute for
the 2010 reforms. The implementation of the 2010 reforms ....
should remain the first priority".
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK VICE PRESIDENT VITOR CONSTANCIO ON
GREEK BANK EXPOSURE TO GREEK GOVERNMENT SECURITIES
"Not counting loans, but securities, government bonds, it is
just about 3 percent of their total assets."
"You have the number for Italy say around 10 percent, Spain
is 9, Portugal is 7, so the (private sector involvement) has
indeed reduced it (for Greece)."
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER PETER PRAET ON
ECB POLICY
"There is no question now of discussing tapering or the
timing of exit (from QE). When the time comes, we will look not
only at inflation, but at a batch of indicators. We are not at
that stage today."
WORLD BANK PRESIDENT JIM YONG KIM ON CHINESE SHADOW BANKING
"I think we feel overall that the Chinese authorities are
very much on top of the current situation of indebtedness,
public indebtedness, sub-national indebtedness, the rise of the
shadow banks.
"Our own sense going forward is that the Chinese authorities
are very well-equipped to deal with whatever might happen.
"We don't think that the risk of a disorderly unwinding or a
disorderly event related to the current sub-national
indebtedness (in China) or the shadow banks is a high
possibility."
ON GLOBAL KNOWLEDGE
"No matter what other banks arise, the fact that we're a
global institution that can link global knowledge with lending
will always be our hallmark."
ON RELATIONS WITH CHINA AND ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT
BANK
"China currently has a very strong voice in the World Bank,
and indeed, the relationship and the cooperation and
collaboration between China and the World Bank Group has only
gotten stronger, especially in the last year. China now signaled
to us they will be increasing their borrowing quite
substantially over the next few years. ... Our expectation is
that we will continue to have a very close relationship and that
we will work with China to tackle their most complex and
difficult issues."
"Our full expectation is that we will be continuing to work
with them very closely and that there are many projects that I
could foresee either co-financing or working together on going
forward."
"We have been in close communication with the Chinese
officials from the very beginning of talks (about) the AIIB. ...
I suspect that in the early period we'll play a much larger role
in project preparation. We have much more technical expertise
than the AIIB has right now. But there is no reason why we would
not do a lot of the project preparation, for example, through
our Global Infrastructure Facility, and then AIIB could be
co-investor."
EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER FOR ECONOMICS PIERRE MOSCOVICI ON
COMMISSION'S DEALING WITH GREECE:
"Sometimes I'm asked, 'Have you got a plan B?' I say, 'No.'
And I forbid everybody in the Commission to work about that.
Why? Because the day you think about a Plan B, (it) means that
you don't believe in your Plan A. There is only one plan."
ON POSSIBILITY OF A GREEK EXIT FROM EURO ZONE
"It would be a catastrophe for the euro zone ... We believe
that this could be contained because first there is the size of
the Greek economy, which is the smallest ... And second because
we have tools now, banking union ... We could address that kind
of financial exit. But politically it is another matter."
ON EURO ZONE MONETARY POLICY
"(The) monetary policy led by the ECB, which I'll say again,
I consider as fully appropriate."
BANK OF JAPAN'S HARUHIKO KURODA ON JAPAN'S INFLATION OUTLOOK
"The IMF seems to predict that prices won't rise much, but
we think the output gap will narrow significantly and inflation
expectations will heighten in the long run. We expect inflation
to steadily accelerate toward 2 percent."
INDIAN FINANCE MINISTER ARUN JAITLEY ON RUPEE
"By and large the strength of the Indian economy is also
reflected in the fact that (the) rupee has remained relatively
within the stable range, and we do believe that the rupee will
find its real value and real strength in the international
currency market."
ON INDIAN ECONOMY'S ABILITY TO WITHSTAND EXTERNAL SHOCKS
"I wouldn't call it threats or risks if we continue with our
own internal ability to carry on with our own reform process ...
And as long as we continue that, I think our ability to absorb
various international possible scenarios would be reasonably
high."
(Compiled by Reuters' IMF/G20 team)