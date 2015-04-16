WASHINGTON, April 16 The rupee's stability
reflects the strength of the Indian economy and the currency
should be able to withstand possible international events such
as a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Indian Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.
"By and large the strength of the Indian economy is also
reflected in the fact that (the) rupee has remained relatively
within the stable range, and we do believe that the rupee will
find its real value and real strength in the international
currency market," he said at a seminar in Washington.
He noted that even when several currencies had faced a
serious challenge, the rupee was relatively more stable against
the dollar and rose against most other currencies. He said the
depth and size of the Indian market meant its ability to
withstand such shocks was far stronger.
"I wouldn't call it threats or risks if we continue with our
own internal ability to carry on with our own reform process,"
he said. "And as long as we continue that, I think our ability
to absorb various international possible scenarios would be
reasonably high."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)