Foreign investors should
not look to the Indian government for now to provide relief from
a ruling requiring them to pay taxes on years of previously
untaxed capital gains, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said
on Thursday.
U.S. and European investor groups are upset with the Minimum
Alternate Taxation (MAT) measure, which would apply levies for
past years at a higher rate than they had been subject to in the
past. Tax experts say the foreigners may owe $8 billion.
Many foreign investors have been receiving notices
requesting their MAT calculations for financial year 2011-2012.
The tax office has said it would also apply the tax to previous
years.
Jaitley pointed out to a seminar in Washington on Thursday
that the 2015 budget exempts foreign profits from the MAT as of
April 2015.
But he said that with regard to previous years, the foreign
institutional investors had gone to a judicial tribunal and
lost. He suggested that if they want relief, they should appeal
rather than asking for him to step in.
"Their expectation that having lost the case the state must
now intervene. That looks a little difficult from my point of
view, and therefore they have the option of agitating their
remedies in law," he said.
"It may not be possible for any government after a court
verdict, which is a transient court verdict, which is still
subject to appeals, to intervene in those particular matters."
On another matter affecting taxes, Jaitley said the
government intended to pass a bill to restrict greatly the use
of cash, for example banning it in property transactions, in
order to bring unaccounted money out into the open.
And the government intends to crack down on undisclosed
foreign assets and income, providing a compliance window when
they could be disclosed and taxed, but then imposing jail
sentences afterwards.
