LIMA Oct 9 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
on Friday urged policymakers to ensure smoother communication
with investors as concern over China's slowdown heightened
financial market volatility.
He also said Japan's economy will recover moderately in
coming quarters, blaming the contraction in April-June gross
domestic product on temporary factors like bad weather that hurt
private consumption.
"Thanks to the three arrows of Abenomics, employment and
income environment has improved, and we are only a step away
from overcoming the deflation," Aso said in a statement at the
International Monetary Fund's steering committee.
