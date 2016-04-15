WASHINGTON, April 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday he told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that Tokyo was deeply concerned about recent one-sided currency moves.

"I told (Lew) that excessive volatility and disorderly currency moves would have a negative impact on the economy. I also expressed deep concern over recent one-sided moves in the currency market," he told reporters after the bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders' gathering.

Aso also said he agreed with Lew that a G20 agreement to avoid competitive currency devaluation did not constrain monetary policy steps aimed at domestic purposes, such as the adoption of negative interest rates. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)