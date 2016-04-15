BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
WASHINGTON, April 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday he told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that Tokyo was deeply concerned about recent one-sided currency moves.
"I told (Lew) that excessive volatility and disorderly currency moves would have a negative impact on the economy. I also expressed deep concern over recent one-sided moves in the currency market," he told reporters after the bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders' gathering.
Aso also said he agreed with Lew that a G20 agreement to avoid competitive currency devaluation did not constrain monetary policy steps aimed at domestic purposes, such as the adoption of negative interest rates. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.