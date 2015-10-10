LIMA Oct 9 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Friday he saw no immediate need for advanced
nations' policymakers to offer additional fiscal and monetary
measures to stimulate their economies.
But he said each of them, including Japan, should take
policy steps as needed, taking into account the state of its
economy and room left for additional measures.
"Inflation has remained well below the price targets of
central banks in advanced economies. But this is mostly due to
oil and commodity prices," Kuroda told a news conference after
attending the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)