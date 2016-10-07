WASHINGTON Oct 6 Group of 20 finance leaders
debated global economic risks and the potential impact that
ultra-loose monetary policies have on bank profits, a senior
Japanese finance ministry official said on Thursday.
The G20 gathering did not discuss currency moves, the impact
of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, or the
financial state of Deutsche Bank, said Masatsugu Asakawa,
Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs.
"The impact of Brexit (on the global economy) must be
watched from a medium- to long-term perspective," he told
reporters, when asked about the sterling's plunge to
three-decade lows.
Asakawa attended the G20 finance leaders' working dinner on
behalf of Finance Minister Taro Aso, who was needed in
parliament at home to discuss the budget.
