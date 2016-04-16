* Japan tells U.S. concerned about yen rises
WASHINGTON, April 16 Japan's efforts to seek
informal consent to act against an unwelcome yen rise bore
little fruit, with the United States offering a cool response to
concerns voiced by Tokyo that the currency's gains are too sharp
and may justify intervention.
A lack of G20 sympathy for Tokyo's appeal may embolden yen
bulls to test the currency's 17-month highs against the dollar
hit earlier this month, keeping Japanese policymakers on edge to
contain the damage on a fragile, export-reliant economy.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday he did not
see any disorderly moves in the currency market, a day after his
Japanese counterpart Taro Aso conveyed to him Tokyo's "strong
concern" over what it saw as "one-sided" yen rises.
"At a time of slow and uneven global growth, avoiding
beggar-thy-neighbor exchange rate policies is particularly
important," Lew said in a statement to the International
Monetary Fund's steering committee on Saturday.
"Surplus countries especially have a responsibility to adopt
stronger adjustment measures to avoid reliance on the exchange
rate to support demand," he said, signaling that Washington was
in no mood to allow Tokyo to conduct yen-selling intervention.
In a communique issued on Friday, the G20 finance leaders
maintained a warning on countries to refrain from competitive
currency devaluation and signaled that markets have calmed from
the past few months of turbulence.
The G20 also reiterated that excess currency volatility was
undesirable, but only after heavy lobbying by Japanese delegates
who want to use the language to justify stepping into the market
if they see yen gains as excessive.
Tokyo won't be engaging in competitive currency devaluation
as long as any yen-selling intervention is brief and aimed at
smoothing abrupt yen rises, a senior Japanese finance ministry
official told reporters after the G20 gatherings.
LITTLE SYMPATHY
European Central Bank officials share Japan's unhappiness
over the dollar's weakening, though they accept it as a natural
consequence of the Federal Reserve's cautious economic outlook
and see no reason to act to weaken the euro.
Others also did not see broad dollar falls as a concern.
"We are in a situation where the world is working its way
through a lower commodity price scenario and that's where we'll
have countries that are exporters have (their currencies) tend
to decline, and those that import ... tend to rise," Bank of
Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday.
With its hands tied on intervention, the government may lean
on the Bank of Japan to deploy another blow of monetary stimulus
as early as its next rate review on April 27-28.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda waded into the currency debate
to describe past yen rises as "excessive," and reiterated his
pledge to take additional monetary easing steps if yen moves
hurt the economy.
While many BOJ officials are wary of acting again so soon
after having deployed negative interest rates in January, Kuroda
may be ready to pull the trigger, some analysts say.
U.S. economist Nouriel Roubini, who claims to have spoken to
Japanese central bankers, signaled on Friday the BOJ may be
nervous enough about the yen's rise to ease even before the
April meeting.
"I don't think it's going to happen, but if the dollar were
to keep on weakening and the euro and yen keep appreciating...
they may have to act earlier because this is becoming a serious
issue."
