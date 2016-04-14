WASHINGTON, April 14 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the Fund
would do more in 2016 to help its members meet economic growth
objectives, including devoting more resources to protect
vulnerable countries.
In a policy agenda document released during the IMF and
World Bank spring meetings in Washington, Lagarde said the Fund
needed to ensure it had adequate funds and would examine reforms
including strengthening ties to regional lenders and
re-examining its lending toolkit.
Among reforms to be considered will be a greater use of its
Special Drawing Rights, the Fund's unit of account, which will
include the Chinese yuan later this year in its basket of
currencies.
"The Fund's financial resources will be available to
underpin more forceful policy implementation while preserving
financial stability and protecting those that are vulnerable to
the current environment," Lagarde said in the document.
She added that the IMF will work to help identify policy
space and necessary measures for countries to meet their growth
commitments, and it will continue to analyze the implications of
negative interest rates.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)