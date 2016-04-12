By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA, April 12
BRASILIA, April 12 A prolonged recession in
Brazil fanned by political turmoil will drag on economic growth
for the next two years in Latin America, a region already
reeling from falling commodity prices, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF revised its 2016
recession estimate for the region to 0.5 percent from 0.3
percent. It would be Latin America's second straight year of
contraction and the worst performance of any region - including
the slow-recovering Euro area.
Although the IMF expects most of the region's economies to
pick up steam in 2017, growth will remain moderate given the
impact of what could be Brazil's worst recession in more than a
century.
The Fund sees Latin America growing 1.5 percent in 2017.
The worsening political crisis that could oust leftist
President Dilma Rousseff in the coming weeks has thrown Brazil
further into chaos by slashing investment and consumer spending
in what was until a few years ago an emerging success story.
"Domestic uncertainties continue to constrain the
(Brazilian) government's ability to formulate and execute
policies," said the IMF, which expects Brazil's economy to
contract 3.8 percent this year and level off to zero growth in
2017.
The IMF warns that the uncertain pace of recovery in Brazil
could force another downward revision of its already sluggish
global economic growth forecast.
On the other hand, the region's second-biggest economy,
Mexico, is expected to remain in positive territory this year
with 2.4 percent growth and 2.6 percent expansion in 2017 due to
the recovery of its main trade partner, the United States.
In another bright spot in the region, Argentina will likely
bounce back in 2017 with 2.8 percent GDP growth after a 1
percent contraction this year as new President Mauricio Macri
moves to fix economic imbalances.
However, the region's other underperformer, Venezuela, will
continue to see GDP shrink because of lingering political woes.
The IMF called on Brazilian authorities to persevere in
efforts to rebalance the country's overdrawn fiscal accounts and
seek reforms to ease mandatory spending.
However, the political turmoil in Brazil that stems from a
massive corruption investigation that has ensnared some of the
country's political and business elite has forced Rousseff to
shelve much-needed pension system reform.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Alan Crosby)