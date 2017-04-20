(Adds comments on healthcare overhaul)
WASHINGTON, April 20 The Trump administration
will unveil a tax reform plan very soon and expects it will be
approved by Congress this year whether a healthcare overhaul
happens or not, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on
Thursday.
"It will be soon, very soon," Mnuchin told a conference on
the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in
Washington.
Mnuchin said the Treasury was working on tax reform options
"day and night" but he gave few specifics. "It will be sweeping,
it will be significant and it will create a lot of economic
growth," he said.
President Donald Trump campaigned on promises to lower taxes
and boost economic growth. Trump, who took office in January,
suffered a setback last month when the Republican-controlled
Congress pulled a proposal to overhaul health care rules that
would have generated savings for public coffers.
Trump has since said the administration will continue trying
to replace health care legislation enacted by his predecessor,
Barack Obama, though Mnuchin said tax reform will move forward
even if health laws stay the same.
"Whether health care gets done or health care doesn't get
done, we’re going to get tax reform done," he said,
Trump's tax plan would lower rates but most of the revenue
lost under that plank of the reform would be gained back by
boosting economic growth, Mnuchin said. "The plan will pay for
itself with growth."
