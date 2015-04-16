DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27

Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 1 LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane delivers speech at Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco - 0130 GMT. MONDAY, APRIL 3 PARIS - Member of the European Central Bank executive board Benoit Coeure speaks at a conference in Paris. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank President William C Dudley participates in economic briefing in New York - 1430 GMT.