WASHINGTON, April 16 Peru's finance minister said on Thursday the end of the boom in commodity prices will deal a permanent economic shock, making it likely the Peruvian economy would grow less than expected this year.

"We're facing a permanent shock," Finance Minister Alonso Segura told Reuters in an interview, saying it was likely the economy would grow less this year than the ministry's current forecast of 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)