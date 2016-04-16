(Adds Jordan quotes, details on franc, negative interest rates)
By David Lawder and Leika Kihara
WASHINGTON, April 16 Swiss National Bank
Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday global finance leaders
are supportive of his view that the Swiss franc remains
significantly overvalued and that negative interest rates and
interventions are necessary to keep it in check.
Jordan told a news conference that the bank's monetary
policies were viewed as "warranted" during meetings of the
International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Group of 20 major
economies here.
"It's recognized by everybody that the Swiss franc is still
significantly overvalued and poses a difficult situation for
Switzerland," he said.
Jordan said he gave a "positive review" to the meetings
about the central bank's current benchmark rate of negative 0.75
percent, as it has helped to stem capital inflows into
Switzerland, taking some pressure off the country's economy.
Although there are limits to how low rates can go and how
long low rates can be used as a policy tool, he said Swiss rates
are not yet at a tipping point.
"In the case of Switzerland we have not reached this limit
yet so we still have some room to use this instrument left," he
added.
Jordan said that the central bank does not target specific
currencies when deciding to intervene, but looks at the
"currency situation altogether".
The SNB chairman said he thought the dollar would likely
rebound when it becomes clearer that U.S. economic fundamentals
are continuing to improve. The dollar's fall in recent weeks was
a function of market expectations that U.S. rate hikes will come
more slowly.
"If you look at indicators, we are hopeful that (solid U.S.
growth) will continue and over time, stabilize the currency
situation. The dollar could then gain vis-a-vis the euro and
Swiss franc," he said.
In a separate interview with Reuters, Jordan said there was
little talk about warring currency policies at the IMF, World
Bank and G20 meetings this week and no dissent over pledges to
avoid targeting exchange rates for export advantage.
"There was not a really big discussion about currency wars.
That was not something at the center of the multilateral
meetings," Jordan said. "It's clear that it does not make any
sense to (gain) a competitive advantage by lowering the value of
(ones) own currency."
(Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)