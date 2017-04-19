WASHINGTON, April 19 The International Monetary
Fund's top official for financial system stability said current
market optimism is based on a "benign" view of policy plans
going forward, particularly in the United States, and things
might not go as expected.
IMF Financial Counselor Tobias Adrian told a news conference
that downside risks highlighted in a new IMF financial stability
report show the need for getting the policy mix right.
"The downside risks arise from deviations from the expected
path of future policy," said Adrian, a former research director
at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "We highlight
particularly two such risks, from fiscal expansion that would
lead to a higher and faster rise in interest rates, and a shift
to inward-looking policies that could lead to a decline in
global growth."
He also said while the U.S. corporate sector is generally
healthy, debt levels are at historically high levels and there
is a "tail of weaker firms" holding about $4 trillion in debt
that
"If policies go unexpectedly badly, some part of the
corporate sector might be exposed to these unexpected shocks,
Adrian said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)