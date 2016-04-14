WASHINGTON, April 14 Low oil prices will make it
more difficult for Syria to rebuild from its civil war because
the normal donor nations in the Middle East could struggle to
provide support, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on
Thursday.
"I am very worried that there will not be the kind of
grant-based aid we might have seen when there was $100 a
barrel," Kim said in a news conference at the spring meetings of
the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington.
New talks began on Wednesday in a U.N.-led peace process to
end the five-year-long war in Syria but an upsurge in fighting
has darkened the already bleak outlook for diplomacy.
The World Bank does not have its own estimate of how much it
will cost to rebuild Syria once peace returns but Kim said he
has heard estimates above $150 billion.
The problem is that many traditional donor nations in the
Middle East are running budget deficits because of a drop in oil
prices, Kim said. That means the World Bank and regional
development banks will need to play a bigger role by using their
balance sheets to tap international capital markets, Kim said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington Editing by W Simon)