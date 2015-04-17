WASHINGTON, April 17 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday that the Group of 20 leading economies saw a moderate, but uneven, global recovery, and said officials agreed to proceed cautiously in adjusting monetary policies.

"Monetary policy settings should be carefully calibrated and carefully communicated to minimize spillovers," Babacan told reporters following a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. Turkey holds the G20 presidency this year. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)