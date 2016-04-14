(Adds further details, plans for future)

WASHINGTON, April 14 Ukraine's new government must fully implement the International Monetary Fund's financial assistance program including painful reforms, the country's ex-finance minister, Natalia Yaresko, said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is highly dependent on the IMF program and I believe that's a huge asset," Yaresko said at an event on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. "The new Ukrainian government must stick to the IMF program and implement it fully, including painful reforms."

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's parliament approved a new cabinet of ministers headed by Volodymyr Groysman as prime minister in the biggest political shakeup since a 2014 uprising brought in a pro-Western leadership. U.S.-born Yaresko was not included in the cabinet.

Her departure is seen as a blow to some of Ukraine's Western allies who have praised her stewardship of the country's economy and her role in leading strategic talks with Western lenders.

Political turmoil in Ukraine has delayed the disbursement of a third tranche of loans from the International Monetary Fund worth $1.7 billion.

Yaresko also called on the new government to continue down a path of fiscal constraint and rid the country of the "poison" of corruption.

Reform of Ukraine's judicial system must be the No. 1 priority, she added.

"There cannot be any sustainable investment, growth and prosperity unless Ukraine manages to fully reform the judiciary," Yaresko said.

On her own future, Yaresko said she remained committed to public service. "I believe there are many ways to serve my country," she said. "I think that there is a wide open field of how I can continue to serve my country going forward." (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)