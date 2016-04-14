WASHINGTON, April 14 Ukraine's new government must fully implement the International Monetary Fund's financial assistance program, the country's ex-finance minister, Natalia Yaresko, said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is highly dependent on the IMF program and I believe that's a huge asset," Yaresko said at an event on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. "The new Ukrainian government must stick to the IMF program and implement it fully, including painful reforms."

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's parliament approved a new cabinet of ministers headed by Volodymyr Groysman as prime minister in the biggest political shakeup since a 2014 uprising brought in a pro-Western leadership. U.S.-born Yaresko was not included in the cabinet.

Her departure is seen as a blow to some of Ukraine's Western allies who have praised her stewardship of the country's economy and her role in leading strategic talks with Western lenders.

Political turmoil in Ukraine has delayed the disbursement of a third tranche of loans from the International Monetary Fund worth $1.7 billion. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)