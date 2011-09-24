(Adds comments on monetary, fiscal policy, IMF surveillance)
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner bluntly told European governments on Saturday
to eliminate the threat of a catastrophic financial crisis by
teaming up with the European Central bank to boost the
continent's bailout capacity.
Geithner, in his most explicit language to date, said
fiscal authorities should work more closely with the ECB to
ensure that euro-area governments with sound policies have
access to affordable financing and to ensure that European
banks have adequate capital and liquidity to weather the
crisis.
"The threat of cascading default, bank runs, and
catastrophic risk must be taken off the table, as otherwise it
will undermine all other efforts, both within Europe and
globally. Decisions as to how to conclusively address the
region's problems cannot wait until the crisis gets more
severe," Geithner said.
The U.S. Treasury chief has been lobbying for weeks for
European officials to leverage their 440 billion-euro ($603
billion) European Financial Stability Fund through the ECB to
increase its capacity. His statement suggests that he wants
Europe to employ the ECB's balance sheet in the same manner as
the Federal Reserve did with Treasury capital during the
2008-09 financial crisis.
The Treasury in 2008 pledged $20 billion in capital to
allow the Federal Reserve to lend $200 billion to restart
credit markets frozen by the financial crisis.
Geithner said that because inflation risks were largely
less acute, some central banks had room to further ease policy,
keep rates lower longer and slow the pace of expected
tightening.
He and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke met on Friday
with top officials from the European Central Bank and some
national central banks from Europe, in part to discuss
international financial regulatory reform.
Geithner said U.S. growth needed additional support from
the Obama administration's $447 billion tax-cut and spending
package to boost jobs growth. Without this, fiscal policy would
shrink too quickly and likely cause U.S. growth to be below
potential in 2012.
"Fiscal policy everywhere has to be guided by the
imperatives of growth," he said.
Geithner also said that the IMF is still falling short in
assessing exchange rate policies and should itself be subject
to more scrutiny.
"The Fund's surveillance would benefit from the publication
of an External Stability Report that provides a frank
assessment of exchange rate misalignment and excessive reserves
accumulation and progress being made in reducing global
imbalances," Geithner said. "We call on the IMF to set forth a
strong and comprehensive set of proposals to address these
deficiencies."
