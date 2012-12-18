WASHINGTON Dec 18 Georgia's economy should grow 7 percent this year and 6 percent in 2013, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, revising its previous forecasts upward amid the Caucasus country's recovery from the global financial crisis and a devastating war with Russia.

The IMF had previously estimated Georgia would grow 6.5 percent in 2012 and 5.5 percent next year.

The outlook could be even better if Georgian trade with Russia increases or if Tbilisi gets new sources of foreign investment, the fund said after a visit to the country by an IMF mission.

But growth projections also face risks, if for example, demand slows for Georgia's exports or markets get nervous about the new government.

Georgia's new prime minister, elected in October, is trying to restore trade ties with neighboring Russia, severed after a 2008 war. The war, along with the global crisis that followed, crippled foreign investment and forced the former Soviet country to rely on international aid.

Georgia's recovery began in 2010, spurred by banks freeing up credit for the private sector and demand for exports. In its latest assessment, ratings agency Fitch last week said Georgia is now the fastest-growing country it tracks in emerging Europe.

The IMF in April approved a two-year standby loan arrangement of up to $387 million that Georgia can draw on in case of economic need.

The IMF said Georgia had so far complied with most of the conditions of the standby loan, though its current account deficit remains above target.