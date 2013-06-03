BERLIN, June 3 The International Monetary Fund
halved its growth forecast for Germany for 2013, saying on
Monday that Europe's largest economy was suffering from
uncertainty in the euro zone but would likely strengthen in the
second half of the year.
"Amid still elevated euro area uncerainty, we now project
GDP in Germany to expand at around 0.3 percent in 2013," the
Fund said in the findings of a regular mission. In April, the
IMF still forecast economic growth this year of 0.6 percent.
"A gradual pick-up in activity projected towards the end of
the year is conditional on a further and tangible reduction in
this uncertainty and an... expected gradual recovery in the rest
of the euro zone," it said in a statement.