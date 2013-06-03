* Fund could also lower 2014 GDP forecast
* Investment remains weak, rebound seen in H2
* IMF urges structural reforms, no overperformance on
consolidation
BERLIN, June 3 The International Monetary Fund
halved its 2013 forecast for German growth, saying on Monday
that Europe's largest economy was suffering from uncertainty in
the euro zone but would likely strengthen in the second half of
the year.
In its annual report on the German economy, the IMF said
Germany should avoid "overperforming" on fiscal consolidation as
economic weakness continued. The Fund expected only a weak
rebound given continued subdued business investment.
"Amid still elevated euro area uncertainty, we now project
GDP in Germany to expand at around 0.3 percent in 2013," the
Fund said in the findings of a regular mission. In April, the
IMF still forecast economic growth this year of 0.6 percent.
Germany's economy ministry forecasts growth of 0.5 percent
this year.
"A gradual pick-up in activity projected towards the end of
the year is conditional on a further and tangible reduction in
this uncertainty and an ... expected gradual recovery in the
rest of the euro zone," the IMF said in a statement.
Mission chief to Germany, Subir Lall, said the IMF may also
cut its 2014 forecast from a current 1.5 percent, given lower
growth this year, which he said was partly due to a cold winter.
Private consumption saved the German economy from slipping
into recession in the first quarter and is expected to be its
saving grace this year as investments have fallen and foreign
trade slows on gloom in the euro zone and further afield.
The European Commission said last week Germany should allow
wage hikes to support domestic demand and permit workforce
flexibility and increase competition in the services sector.
The IMF said the soundness of Germany's banking system had
improved but credit growth remained weak given uncertain
prospects for the euro zone and still unclear regulation.
It urged Germany to lower the tax burden for low wage and
secondary earners, increase availability of child care,
facilitate immigration of medium-skilled workers and address
disincentives to having children.
"Additional reforms to improve the productivity of the
services sector remain important," the IMF said.