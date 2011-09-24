WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The upswing in Germany's economy is intact, with positive signs in the industrial sector and unemployment seen staying below three million this year and next, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.

"Most recent data show that the industrial sector has made a favourable start in the third quarter," Schaeuble said in a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee. "Both in 2011 and 2012, unemployment is expected to remain below the three-million mark."

He also said he expected improvements in the fiscal picture of the euro zone's biggest member nation.

"In the year 2011, Germany's budget deficit is expected to reach 1.5 percent in relation to GDP," he said. "With consolidation progressing a balanced budget could be reached in 2014 and the debt ratio could decrease to 72 percent of GDP in 2015".

Where necessary, Germany could strengthen the growth orientation of its budget without leaving the path of fiscal consolidation, he said.

Regarding financial market regulations, he said the ultimate objective should be the free movement of capital.

"If capital flow management measures are applied they should be predictable, temporary, reversible, targeted and transparent, he said."