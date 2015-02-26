* IMF forecasts 2015 GDP growth at 3.5 pct
* Ghana mid-term growth outlook lower than previous years
* Deal conditional on government meeting certain targets
(Writes through with details of deal, quotes, context)
By Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA, Feb 26 Ghana and the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) reached agreement on Thursday on a
three-year funding deal they hope will restore fiscal stability
to an economy hailed until recently as an African star.
The deal was clinched after months of talks prompted by the
failure of President John Mahama's government to hit a series of
targets on inflation, the budget deficit and growth and a steep
fall in the West African nation's currency.
For years Ghana's economy grew at around 8 percent on the
back of gold, cocoa and oil exports and it was rated one of the
most attractive countries in Africa for investors because of its
stable democracy and middle income status.
But in 2014 economic growth fell to 4.2 percent as the
government grappled with macro-economic instability and lower
global commodity prices. Under the new deal, the IMF sees growth
of 3.5 percent in 2015, rising to 5.0-6.0 percent in 2017.
By contrast, the Fund expects average GDP growth in
sub-Saharan Africa to stand at 4.9 percent in 2015.
Africa Department division chief Joel Toujas-Bernate said
the short-term priority was to stabilise Ghana's economy.
"We are confident that the programme ... will enable the
authorities to achieve their objectives," he told Reuters.
"We see the prospects at somewhat of a lower level of growth
than we have seen in the last four of five years because indeed
this period of large spending through large public borrowing now
will not be able to continue," he said in an interview.
GHOST WORKERS
The IMF board should ratify the agreement by April and under
its terms Ghana will receive 664 million in Special Drawing
Rights to be disbursed in tranches, conditional on the
government meeting a series of targets.
These targets include cleaning up government payrolls --
whose ranks have been swelled by the addition of 'ghost workers'
-- and to curb public sector wages so the total bill falls to 7
percent of national output from 8.5 percent within three years.
"We expect this agreement to lead to policy certainty and
make markets to react more positively, (and) donors to react
more positively in their support," Finance Minister Seth Terkper
told a news conference.
Ghana's budget deficit surged to nearly 12 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) before 2012 elections. Some economists
say it will be hard to maintain the terms of the new deal ahead
of 2016 polls in which Mahama is expected to seek re-election.
Toujas-Bernate said the government had deliberately chosen a
timeframe for the agreement that straddled the election season.
While there is always a risk of policy slippage, he said he
expected the programme to be implemented.
The government aims to use the IMF programme to propel
deeper economic changes in a country long reliant on the export
of natural resources and the import of consumer goods.
It is also seeking to end a power crisis that has affected
growth and angered many voters due to lengthy electricity cuts.
Under the terms of the agreement, inflation should fall to
11-12 percent by the end of 2015.
The deficit should stand at 7.5 percent in 2015, above a 6.5
percent target set in the annual budget, but this is partly due
to a slump in global oil prices, which has dealt a blow to
revenues, Toujas-Bernate said.
(Editing by Joe Bavier and Gareth Jones)