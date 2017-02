CEE MARKETS-Stocks retreat, Czech, Hungarian GDP grew less than expected

* Hungarian, Czech Q4 GDP growth lower than expected * Polish stocks retreat ahead of GDP data due at 0900 GMT * Forint shrugs off jump in Hungarian CPI By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 14 Central European stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday, with Warsaw retreating from 17-month highs after Hungary and the Czech Republic reported lower-than-expected economic growth figures for the last quarter of 2016. Poland is due to publish its own figures at 0900 GMT. Hunga