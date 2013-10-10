WASHINGTON Oct 10 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said it had received approval from its member
nations to transfer profits from gold sales to a fund to help
low-income nations, freeing up about $1.9 billion a year in
available aid.
"We have just reached the threshold of enough approval from
our membership to transfer the existing gold profit to meet the
financing needs of our low-income countries," IMF chief
Christine Lagarde said at a news briefing ahead of the fall
meetings of the IMF and World Bank.
"We now have secured critical resources to provide adequate
levels of financial support to the poorest countries for years
to come," she later added in a statement.
The IMF made a $3.8 windfall in 2009 and 2010 from sales of
403.3 tonnes of gold, taking advantage of record prices in
bullion. It said it now could provide an amount of concessional
lending that is in line with what countries have asked for.
The Fund last year agreed to distribute the windfall to its
members in two parts, on condition the countries reinvested at
least 90 percent of the money in a zero-interest loan program
for poor countries.
Now that a sufficient number of larger countries, such as
the United States, China and Japan, have committed to giving up
most of their windfall allotments, a few smaller countries can
retain most of their shares.
So far, 151 of the IMF's 188 members have agreed to give
back their allotments.
In 2009, the IMF set a target to raise $17 billion to lend
to the poorest countries, which were threatened by the risk of
contagion from the euro zone debt crisis and a drop-off in
foreign aid after a global recession.
Lagarde has pushed to meet that goal, seeking to ease
concerns that the IMF and donor nations may turn a blind eye to
the world's poor as they focused on containing the euro zone
crisis.
The windfall from the gold sales will make the Poverty
Reduction and Growth Trust sustainable, Lagarde said. The Fund
provides low-cost loans to poor countries in Africa, Asia and
Latin America.