WASHINGTON Feb 23 The International Monetary Fund is hopeful about the debt deal between Greece and its creditors, but still sees risks in the implementation of the new reform package, an IMF official said on Thursday.

Gerry Rice, director of external relations at the IMF, said the international lender has received assurances from various political parties in Greece that the deal would be upheld beyond elections in April.

"It's a strong package but it's contingent on implementation and there are risks," Rice told reporters at a press conference. "It's a difficult package of measures. We are (aware) of the hardship being faced by the Greek people."

Greece's parliament endorsed a debt swap with private bondholders on Thursday to help secure a 130 billion euro bailout, despite a new round of protests against the tough terms of the package.

The country's second bailout since 2010 was approved by euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday, averting the threat of a messy bankruptcy next month but doing little to allay doubts about the country's long-term financial and social stability.

The extent of additional IMF help for Greece had yet to be determined, Rice said.

"We don't have a specific number on that IMF financing, that is something that will be discussed with our board," he said.

Rice acknowledged Greece's recession would not bottom out until sometime next year, which would make it one of the most prolonged downturns in modern history.

Doctors and health workers joined the wave of public anger in Greece on Thursday, launching a 24-hour strike over pay cuts and calling a protest outside the Health Ministry. Hospitals were maintaining a minimum level of service.

"We condemn the policy of the government, the EU and the IMF, which is demolishing the state healthcare and killing its personnel," hospital doctors from Athens and the port city of Piraeus said in a statement. (Additional reporting by Lila Chotzoglou and Tatiana Fragou; Editinb by Neil Stempleman)