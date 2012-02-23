WASHINGTON Feb 23 The International
Monetary Fund is hopeful about the debt deal between Greece and
its creditors, but still sees risks in the implementation of the
new reform package, an IMF official said on Thursday.
Gerry Rice, director of external relations at the IMF, said
the international lender has received assurances from various
political parties in Greece that the deal would be upheld beyond
elections in April.
"It's a strong package but it's contingent on implementation
and there are risks," Rice told reporters at a press conference.
"It's a difficult package of measures. We are (aware) of the
hardship being faced by the Greek people."
Greece's parliament endorsed a debt swap with private
bondholders on Thursday to help secure a 130 billion euro
bailout, despite a new round of protests against the tough terms
of the package.
The country's second bailout since 2010 was approved by euro
zone finance ministers on Tuesday, averting the threat of a
messy bankruptcy next month but doing little to allay doubts
about the country's long-term financial and social stability.
The extent of additional IMF help for Greece had yet to be
determined, Rice said.
"We don't have a specific number on that IMF financing, that
is something that will be discussed with our board," he said.
Rice acknowledged Greece's recession would not bottom out
until sometime next year, which would make it one of the most
prolonged downturns in modern history.
Doctors and health workers joined the wave of public anger
in Greece on Thursday, launching a 24-hour strike over pay cuts
and calling a protest outside the Health Ministry. Hospitals
were maintaining a minimum level of service.
"We condemn the policy of the government, the EU and the
IMF, which is demolishing the state healthcare and killing its
personnel," hospital doctors from Athens and the port city of
Piraeus said in a statement.
