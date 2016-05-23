(Corrects euro loan amount, fifth paragraph)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 23 The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday that Greece's current budget surplus and
growth targets for its bailout program are unrealistically high
and should be revised downward, and Greece's debt needs to be
restructured.
In a debt sustainability analysis report, IMF staff said few
countries have ever managed a 3.5 percent primary budget surplus
for long, and there is little political support for the deep
cuts that would make that achievable.
"In view of this, staff believes that the DSA should be
based on a primary surplus over the long run of no more than 1.5
percent of GDP. This target would in staff's view be within the
realm of what is plausible," the IMF staff report said.
The new analysis was released a day before European finance
ministers meet on Tuesday to review Greece's bailout and discuss
the potential for debt restructuring.
While Germany and some other euro zone countries oppose the
IMF's calls for Greek debt relief, some ministers hope to be
able to agree that Athens has met the conditions for release of
10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) in new loans to avoid another
default in July.
IMF staff said that lower targets would still be
sufficiently ambitious for European lenders to support. They
said that with the lower targets - and a better chance for
success - Greece could meet IMF criteria for "exceptional
access" lending criteria.
The Fund has that substantial debt relief for Greece is
required for it to participate in a new bailout program.
The staff report called for a "substantial reprofiling" of
European loans and said extending maturities by up to 30 years
could reduce gross financing needs by 7 percent of gross
domestic product by 2060. It said deferring payments through
2040 could reduce gross financing needs by another 17 percent of
GDP.
The staff report also said that to ensure that debt can
remain on a downward path, official interest rates would need to
be fixed at no more than 1.5 percent until 2040.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and David Lawder; Editing by Dan
Grebler)