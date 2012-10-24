WASHINGTON Oct 24 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday "outstanding issues" remain about the
terms of Greece's bailout package, though there had been
progress in discussions in recent days.
The fund - part of the "troika" of Greece's international
lenders along with the European Commission and the European
Central Bank - also said Greece would discuss financing issues
with its lenders, without immediately specifying a timeline.
The fund's statement echoed similar comments from the
European Commission on Wednesday.
The indebted country received a bailout package from the
troika, but must comply with the terms of the package before it
can get its next disbursement. The lenders have wrangled with
Greece for months over its 13.5 billion euro ($17.51 billion)
package of spending cuts and reforms.
"There has been progress in recent days, but some
outstanding issues remain to be agreed upon to reach full staff
level agreement," the IMF said in a statement.
Greece's finance minister said on Wednesday that his country
had been given more time by its international lenders to
implement austerity cuts, but leading European Union officials
played down the assertion.