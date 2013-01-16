By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Greece's bailout program is
moving in the right direction, the head of the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday after the IMF board agreed to
pay the next aid tranche to Athens under the country's
240-billion-euro international bailout.
After months of uncertainty over Greece's debt
sustainability and measures to get the Greek economy back on
track, the IMF board of member countries supported the 3.24
billion euros ($4.31 billion) disbursement to Greece.
"Forceful structural reforms and broad-based domestic support
will be needed to meet challenges, alongside long-term support
from Greece's European partners," Lagarde said in a statement.
Greece avoided financial collapse in December after its
European backers agreed to dole out more financial support and
the IMF said it would continue to back Greece as long as it
implemented promises of an IMF-EU financing package.
The deal averted a catastrophic default by Greece, now in
its sixth year of a recession, and secured the country's
survival in the euro zone after months of doubt and political
turmoil.
Lagarde said Greece had made progress with economic reforms
but urged it to do more to boost productivity and lower prices.
"Ambitious reductions in barriers to competition are
crucial," Lagarde said. "It will also be important for the
government to deliver its privatization plans and to take
appropriate steps to strengthen the governance of the process,
if necessary."
She said efforts should continue to restructure and
strengthen Greece's banking system. It is vital that new
monitoring and supervisory framework be put in place to prevent
government interference in management, she added.
Lagarde also said Greece needs to "radically overhaul" its
tax administration to increase tax collection, fight tax evasion
and reduce the public sector through targeted layoffs.
The IMF chief has long pressed Greece to crack down on
wealthy tax evaders. Athens has collected just half of the tax
debts and conducted less than half of the audits it was supposed
to under its international bailout.
Greeks are furious that the authorities have done little to
crack down on tax evasion that contributed to the country's
financial crisis.