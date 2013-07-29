DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
WASHINGTON, July 29 The International Monetary Fund's board on Monday completed the fourth review of Greece's bailout program, and approved a further 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in funds for the cash-strapped euro zone state.
Greece last week adopted the last piece of legislation its international lenders required to release their next batch of rescue loans, after two months of wrangling over unpopular measures to overhaul the economy. The total funds from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank comprise 5.8 billion euros.
Subject to implementation of further reforms, Athens stands to receive another 1 billion euros from international lenders in October. Greece's rescue, approved in March 2012, will total 173 billion euros over four years, the IMF said. It is meant to help Athens recover from a sovereign debt crisis, rebuild its economy and return to markets.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial