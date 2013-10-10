WASHINGTON Oct 10 International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that she had 'no doubt'
European authorities would stick by their commitments to give
Greece additional debt relief if it meets fiscal targets set
under its bailout program.
The IMF, along with the European Central Bank and the
European Commission, gave Greece a cash infusion to help the
country recover from a crisis and stay in the euro zone currency
bloc. But the IMF has said Greece will need additional support
to plug funding gaps next year.
"The European partners are committed to do certain things,
and they have always reiterated those commitments, and we hope
they will continue to do that, I have no doubt about it,"
Lagarde told a news conference ahead of the IMF and World Bank
fall meetings.
Greece on Thursday posted a central government surplus in
the first nine months of the year excluding debt servicing
costs, putting it on track to hit fiscal targets that open the
way for debt relief from its international
lenders.
The IMF and European lenders are set to return to Greece by
the end of October to continue a review of Greek reforms and
update growth and budget forecasts.
Lagarde said one key issue is seeing progress in Greece's
tax reforms. The worry is that austerity-hit households might
prove unable to cope with a planned tax onslaught in the coming
months, though a recovery in the Greek economy could also
improve tax collection.
But Lagarde seemed to agree with a plea from Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras, who urged lenders to cut the country
some slack and not ask Greeks to take any further cuts in jobs,
income and benefits.
"If new measures were needed (for Greece), I can tell you
one thing is that it is not going to be in the form of
additional fiscal measures, and it will not in the form of
across the board, undifferentiated cuts in wages or pensions,"
she said.