WASHINGTON Feb 9 The International Monetary Fund and Greek authorities are continuing talks on details of a new rescue package following an agreement among the country's political parties, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

"An important initial step was to get the agreement among the coalition leaders in Athens and the next step is to continue the discussions on that basis," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular press briefing. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)