WASHINGTON, March 15 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday approved a 28 billion euro ($36.7 billion) bailout for Greece, part of a broader international rescue package for the debt-strapped nation.

The IMF said it would immediately disburse 1.65 billion euros to Athens. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)