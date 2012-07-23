(Recasts, adds details)
WASHINGTON, July 23 The International Monetary
Fund on Monday dismissed a weekend news report that it may
refuse to continue supporting Greece as it prepares for talks
with the new Greek government on its international bailout.
The German weekly Der Spiegel reported at the weekend that
Greece would need up to 50 billion euros in additional aid
beyond the 130 billion euros already agreed and the IMF may
refuse to contribute further funding.
"The IMF is supporting Greece in overcoming its economic
difficulties," an IMF spokesperson said in response to the Der
Spiegel report.
"An IMF mission will start discussions with the country's
authorities on July 24 on how to bring Greece's economic
program, which is supported by IMF financial assistance, back on
track."
The IMF is part of a "troika" of international lenders,
including the European Commission and European Central Bank,
which will meet with the new Greek government of Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras to review a 130 billion euro rescue program
pushed off track by elections.
Samaras has vowed to renegotiate the bailout while staying
in the euro zone.
The IMF has signaled it is open to discussing new targets
under the economic program but may be willing to review new
timelines given delays caused by political developments in
Greece.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Jason Lange; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)