By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON May 6 Greece has made progress in
reducing government debt and improving its competitiveness, but
needs to follow through on structural reforms to ensure its
economy recovers, the IMF said on Monday after a mission visit
to the country.
The International Monetary Fund, one of the indebted euro
zone country's international lenders, said Greece must do more
to fight its 'notorious' tax evasion and open up labor
competition to ensure the burden of austerity does not fall
disproportionately on wage-earners and pensioners.
"Decisive corrective actions are needed in each of these
areas to promote an early supply response and achieve a more
balanced distribution of the burden of adjustment," the IMF said
after its visit. "The mission welcomes that the government is
refocusing its program in recognition of these problems."
Measures to cut Greece's budget deficit and make its economy
more competitive are key conditions of its 240 billion euro
($314 billion) bailout from the European Union and the IMF.
But tax evasion is endemic in Greece, making it more
difficult for the government to shore up its finances and
denting support for the pro-bailout ruling coalition.
Middle-class wage earners and pensioners, the hardest-hit
group in Greece's six-year recession, account for 70 percent of
total personal income declared.
The Fund called on the Greek government to strengthen the
independence of the tax administration to make it easier to
reform the system. It also said Greece must lay off public
workers to be able to hire new qualified staff, and not just
rely on voluntary departures.
"The taboo against mandatory dismissals must be overcome,"
the IMF said.
Under Greece's current bailout plan agreed in November,
Athens has to cut 150,000 public sector jobs overall from 2010
to 2015, about a fifth of the total, through hiring curbs,
retirement and dismissals.
Lay-offs are a sensitive issue in Greece where unemployment
has hit a record high of 27.2 percent and the economy is now in
its sixth year of recession -- though recent polls show most
Greeks want the reform of the public sector.
As a condition for receiving further bailout funds, Greek
lawmakers last month approved a plan that makes it easier to
fire government employees for disciplinary reasons, and also
extends an unpopular property tax and opens up professions such
as accountants and bakers.
DEBT TOO HIGH
The IMF said Greece has made "exceptional" progress on
reducing its fiscal deficit since 2010, with its primary budget
surplus, or the surplus before taking into account debt
financing costs, set to improve by 10 percent by the end of the
year.
But the country's public debt remains "much too high," the
Washington-based lender said.
"It is, therefore, very welcome that Greece's European
partners have now accepted that Greece could need significant
exceptional support on below-market terms in order to restore
debt sustainability and that they have committed to provide
additional relief, if needed," the IMF said, in order to ensure
Greece's debt falls below 110 percent of GDP by 2022.
"Such a commitment is essential to assure creditors that a
credible framework for dealing with Greece's debt overhang is
now in place."
Greece's finance minister, Yannis Stournaras, said the
country would seek more debt relief if the government managed to
achieve a primary surplus this year.
And Greece's international lenders have also agreed they
could give the country further debt relief, probably in the
shape of lower financing costs, if it meets its fiscal targets.
The critical long-term goal for Athens is to bring its debt
as a proportion of GDP down to a manageable size. The ratio
currently stands at more than 160 percent. The IMF has said it
must be cut to 120 percent by 2020 to be "sustainable".
The IMF has insisted on strict debt targets as a condition
of helping Greece get its economy in shape, but the Fund has
also been criticized for failing to predict Greece's deep
recession.
The IMF mission blamed the lack of political resolve in
Greece for destroying public and market confidence, which caused
the recession in recent years, and called on the Greek
government to build public support for reforms.
"The lessons of the recent past are that only with full and
timely policy implementation and commitment to the program can
the fundamentals for a recovery be put fully in place and the
fear of adverse outcomes permanently put to rest," the Fund
said.