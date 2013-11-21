WASHINGTON Nov 21 The International Monetary
Fund sees no urgent financing needs in Greece, as the indebted
euro zone nation can still draw on its own cash buffers in the
next few months, the Fund's spokesman said on Thursday.
Greece's lenders from the IMF and the European Union have
been conducting their latest review of Greece's economy for more
than two months, but have still not agreed to release Greece's
next tranche of bailout funds. IMF spokesman Gerry Rice declined
to comment on what was holding up the review.
Greece on Thursday more than doubled its forecast for a
budget surplus before interest payments this year, hinting at
light at the end of the tunnel for its battered economy.