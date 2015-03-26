WASHINGTON, March 26 IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde had a 'constructive' conversation with
Greece's prime minister on Wednesday, IMF spokesman William
Murray said on Thursday.
"They had a constructive conversation that focused on next
steps in taking forward the policy discusisons related to the
IMF's continued support of Greece's reform program," Murray told
reporters on Thursday.
Greece is locked in talks with its International Monetary
Fund and European creditors and risks running out of cash next
month unless it secures fresh financial aid. Athens has promised
to submit a list of key reforms with little time to convince
sceptical European partners it is committed to balancing its
public finances.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)