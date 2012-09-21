* Last round of talks before inspectors leave
* Discussion marred by tensions over public sector reforms
* Talks resume in a week
* Austerity package needs to be finished by Sept 28
By Lefteris Papadimas and James Mackenzie
ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece and its international
lenders made progress on hammering out a contentious austerity
package but failed to clinch a deal at the last round of talks
before visiting inspectors leave Athens this weekend, officials
said on Friday.
The talks -- marred by tension and disagreement over public
sector reform -- are due to resume in a week when inspectors
from the so-called troika of European Commission, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund return to Athens.
Near-bankrupt Greece needs the troika's blessing on the
spending cuts worth nearly 12 billion euros to unlock its next
tranche of aid, without which it faces certain default and a
potential exit from the euro zone.
"There has been progress... the talks are continuing," a
Greek finance ministry official told reporters after talks
between the troika and the finance ministry broke up. "We have
agreed on a number of measures but more are needed."
The EU and IMF also confirmed a "brief pause" in talks,
which it said had notched up progress.
"The mission has had productive discussions with the
authorities since early September and has made good progress
during this period," the EU and IMF said in a statement.
"The mission looks forward to continuing those discussions
soon in Athens."
The austerity package needs to be finished by September 28,
the Greek official said.
"We need to have the package ready by Sept. 28 to present it
to the Euro Working Group meeting. Our time limit is until
then," the official said. "We must also have a buffer of
measures in the event that we miss targets."
"DIFFICULT"
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government has acknowledged
that the talks with the troika have been "difficult" with the
inspectors pressing Athens to make deep cuts and accept an end
to its taboo on firing civil servants.
So far, Greek officials have said agreement on 9.5 billion
euros of the 11.5 billion-euro package of spending cuts had been
reached. That includes 6.5 billion euros in cuts to wages,
pensions and benefit payments and a further 1.1 billion euros in
savings planned from an increase in the retirement age.
An additional 1.9 billion euros would come in savings from
various modernisation measures approved by the troika, leaving
the two sides still wrangling over some 2 billion euros in
proposed savings in health, defence and local government.
The deeply unpopular cuts have put additional strain on
Samaras's already fragile conservative-led coalition, which has
bickered for weeks over plans to lay off civil servants and
slash pensions.
Still, with Greece facing a euro zone exit -- what Samaras
called a "nightmare" and a "total disaster" scenario -- without
further bailout funds, party leaders in his coalition have
signalled they will reluctantly back the package in the end.
Once all sides agree a final deal on the cuts, the troika is
expected to issue a report on Greece's progress in meeting the
terms of its bailout that will determine whether the country
gets further bailout funds to stay afloat.
EU officials and diplomats earlier told Reuters the EU/IMF
report looked set to be delayed after the Nov. 6 U.S. elections
because policymakers want to avoid any shock to the global
economy, but the EU's chief inspector for Greece denied the
report.